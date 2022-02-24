WhatsApp to Add Status Privacy Soon [Leak]

Looks like the Meta-owned instant-messaging platform, WhatsApp, will soon be rolling out another feature with a future update. WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new privacy shortcut for Android smartphones, which will allow users to edit the list of contacts that can see their status updates.

ALSO READ WhatsApp is Bringing Back an Old Feature on iPhone

According to WABetaInfo, the new WhatsApp shortcut will allow users to customize their status privacy settings. Moreover, this new shortcut is rumored to work alongside the upcoming caption bar which is also a work in progress, for now.

WABetaInfo further shared a screenshot, demonstrating how this new update will work.

WABetaInfo suggests that this upcoming feature will be added as a shortcut at the bottom of the screen, allowing users to access it whenever they tap on ‘Status’. This shortcut will let you pick WhatsApp contacts you want to show status updates to.

ALSO READ WhatsApp Profiles Will Get Cover Photos Soon

With the current version, users have to specially go to status settings to limit the audience that can see their status update, which makes it a bit of a hassle. So far, WhatsApp has not officially revealed any details regarding the shortcut, but it is expected to be made available soon. However, as the feature is still under development, it is not available for beta testers.