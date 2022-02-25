A Comparison of realme 8i and 9i’s Fast Charging Capabilities

In today’s day and age, smartphones have become like an extension of your own body, making it difficult to go through the day with the absence of your phone.

So many of the little tasks, transactions and daily communication that would take long stretches of time initially have been reduced to a single tap on your mobile phone by the miracle of scientific advancement. This is exactly why battery life and charging abilities of your handset have become paramount in selecting your new device.

realme understands these gripes of daily life and has always risen to the challenge of solving the inconveniences of the average person.

With the release of the new realme 9i, the tech democratizer has brought its 33W Dart Charge to an affordable price segment. This is but the latest page in a long history of innovation that started with the introduction of 20W Fast Charging in the realme 3 Pro and continued to be felt with the introduction of 18W Quick Charge in the realme 8i.

It’s worth putting the advanced charging capabilities of the new realme 9i to the test by seeing if they exceed those of its predecessor, the realme 8i.

Let’s start by examining the difference in the time taken to fully charge the battery from 0% using realme 9i’s 33W Dart Charge and the realme 8i’s 18W Quick Charge.

The 33W Dart Charge of the realme 9i charges the phone’s massive 5000 mAh battery to 100% in just 70 minutes. In comparison, the 18W Quick Charge of the realme 8i takes just over 2 hours to charge its similar 5000 mAh battery. This comparison shows a whopping 71% increase in charging speed in the new realme 9i from its predecessor.

When talking about how long the battery on each of these devices can last you it is important to consider regular battery performance as well as battery performance in realme’s super power-saving mode.

With regular performance, the realme 9i gives you 48 hours and 24 minutes of talk time while the realme 8i gives you only 42 hours and 9 minutes of talk time. This shows a 15% increase in talk time in the brand new realme 9i.

At just 5% in super power-saving mode, the realme 9i still provides an impressive 2 hours and 28 minutes of talk time whereas the realme 8i provides only 2 hours and 4 minutes of talk time. The newer smartphone shows a 19% increase in talk time while in super power saving mode.

Now that we have examined the charging and battery capabilities of the two handsets, let’s look at what technological innovations in the realme 9i allow it to show such impressive battery performance.

The realme 9i comes equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 6nm chipset, being a first in its price segment. Being smaller in size than their 12nm counterparts, the 6nm transistors used in the processor give it a higher transistor density which leads to improved performance and reduced power consumption.

The realme 9i also has a wide arsenal of tools within its stylish design to help you conserve your battery life. The App Quick Freeze Technology that comes with the realme 9i allows the system to automatically freeze idle applications, keeping them from draining your battery in the background.

Additionally, the handset also features an intelligent VCVT tuning algorithm that improves charging efficiency by adjusting the voltage and current flowing through the system to prevent heat loss.

Charge protection mechanisms such as overcharge protection and over-temperature protection will also keep your phone safe from any potentially dangerous or wasteful charging situations.

All things considered, the realme 9i is definitely a step in the right direction for the realme Number Series in continuing its long history of tech democratization.

Apart from the next-level battery capacity and charging capabilities discussed above, the realme 9i brings with it a host of additional next-level features such as a next-level 50MP AI Triple Camera, next-level 90Hz display, next-level Stereo Prism design, and a power-packed, next-level Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor.

The pre-order window for the new realme 9i is drawing to a close on Friday, February 25, 2022 so go book your new smartphone for the attractive price of PKR 36,999/- now before you miss out on the bundle deal and the free gift of the realme Buds Classic.