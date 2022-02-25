CM Punjab Orders to Organize Regular Open Courts

The Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, has directed the administration to organize open courts on a regular basis in their zones for the prompt resolution of public issues and to prioritize the delivery of services in the public sector departments.

He made the remarks while chairing a virtual meeting of Regional Police Officers (RPOs) and commissioners in his office on Thursday, and ordered for the timely resolution of public issues. He also highlighted the importance of providing maximum services to the public while maintaining good governance at the grassroots level.

ALSO READ Buzdar Removes Punjab Govt’s Official Website From His TikTok Account

The CM pointed out that the administration has been exempted from political burdens to allow it to perform independently, as opposed to the previous regimes that had intervened in matters of government bodies via political pressure. He also affirmed that the government has granted the state administration an unbiased atmosphere to liberate it from all political burdens.

CM Buzdar added that the concerned officers are obligated to execute merit-based operations while settling the real concerns of the general public in a timely manner. He also mentioned that problem-solving should be prioritized by maintaining frequent communication with parliamentarians. People and public representatives should remain in close contact, and an open-door policy should be pursued, he continued and added that rulings need to be made in conformity with the law and the government system must perform accordingly.

CM Buzdar also stressed that the government is determined to make Punjab the best province in terms of good governance, and he urged the administration to work sincerely to be productive.

ALSO READ CM Buzdar Reviews Lahore’s Electric Tram Feasibility Report

The meeting was attended in person by the Inspector General (IG) of Police, Chief Secretary, ACS (Home), commissioners and DCs of Lahore and Gujranwala, CCPO Lahore, while other RPOs, commissioners, DCs, and DPOs participated via video-link.

Via Dailytimes