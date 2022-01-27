Buzdar Removes Punjab Govt’s Official Website From His TikTok Account

After finding fame on TikTok, Punjab’s Chief Minister (CM), Sardar Usman Buzdar, has removed the provincial government’s website link from his account on the platform.

The account previously featured a brief bio of the Taunsa-born CM and the link to the provincial government’s official website.

CM Buzdar joined the famous video-sharing app late in 2021 and his account had an exponential rise of nearly 0.2 million followers within the first few months.

His social media staff has uploaded numerous clips on the account that have received around 1.7 million likes and over 5.2 million views.

Many officials from the incumbent government are quite active on social media. Prime Minister Imran Khan is an avid user of Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, and President Arif Alvi also joined the Chinese video-sharing app last July “to spread the message of positivity and motivation among the youth of Pakistan”.

The President of Pakistan is now on TikTok! To spread the message of positivity & motivation for the youth of Pakistan, we will keep pushing inspiring videos for the TikTok users. Follow https://t.co/G78TG3VtAx on TikTok

Watch our first video now 👇https://t.co/b3c2SXricr pic.twitter.com/LYe1QaQvHE — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) July 16, 2021

A statement posted on the President’s official Twitter account read: “The President of Pakistan is now on TikTok. To spread the message of positivity and motivation for the youth of Pakistan, we will keep pushing inspiring videos for the TikTok users”. Meanwhile, he has over 37,000 followers on TikTok.