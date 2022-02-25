Govt Grants 92,000 Scholarships Under Ehsaas Scholarship Program

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib, on Thursday, informed that the government has granted around 92,000 scholarships under the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program.

In a series of tweets, the minister stated that the government offered merit-based scholarships to male and female students of low-income families to fulfill their dream of getting higher education in universities.

رواں سال کے لئے ملک بھر بشمول آزادوجموں کشمیر،گلگت بلتستان سے احساس سکالرشپس کے لئے ایک لاکھ 22ہزار 744درخواستیں موصول ہوچکی ہیں، جون 2022تک سکروٹنی کا عمل مکمل کرنے کے بعد 4یا پانچ سالہ گریجویشن پروگرام کے طلباء و طالبات کو سکالرشپس دیئے جائیں گے https://t.co/r5ll074o2l pic.twitter.com/S0UHasUNKo — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) February 24, 2022

“So far, 122,744 applications have been received under the Ehsaas Scholarship Program from all over the country, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), for this year,” the minister said.

He added that the scrutiny process for the pending applications would be completed by June this year. The successful candidates will get scholarships for a four to five-year graduation program.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched the program in November 2019 to provide need-based scholarships to deserving students across the country.

It is the largest need-based scholarship initiative in the history of Pakistan, as it aims to provide scholarships to 50,000 students every year.

The Federal Government has earmarked Rs. 24 billion for this program. A 50 percent quota has been reserved for girls and two percent for differently-abled students.