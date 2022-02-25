Zong Organizes Annual Business Conference 2022 Themed ‘Let’s Get Digital’

Zong 4G held its Annual Business Conference 2022 digitally that was attended by over 250 employees from across the organization.

Themed, ‘Let’s Get Digital’, which is also Zong’s new brand tagline, the event saw company management highlighting annual achievements and milestones for the year 2021.

Zong’s commitment to Digital Pakistan was reiterated at the event, and its several initiatives to bring the country at par with the global digital race were highlighted, with employees being enthused about their contributions.

Moreover, the employees’ consistent and tireless contributions towards making Zong the go-to provider of connectivity and high-end digital services were also brought to light and applauded by the top management.

Spotlight on the company’s goals for 2022 – and a wider vision for the future – was also shared at the event with employees showing their excitement over the company’s ambitions.

The management also shared how Zong is leading Pakistan’s digital transformation from the front, and how it will continue to boost its efforts towards realizing the vision of Digital Pakistan.

Zong Chairman & CEO, Wang Hua, also shared the company’s long-term key strategic direction with the employees, along with Zong’s growth and development strategies for 2022.

“I congratulate all Zong employees for making 2021 a year of many successes,” shared Wang Hua at the occasion. We achieved many milestones and set new industry benchmarks which we owe to our valued employees and customers,” he said.

He added, “Each member of the team has contributed their best to make Zong the preferred Pakistani connectivity and digital services provider, and make Digital Pakistan a reality.”

He also highlighted Zong’s CSR contributions and stressed its focus on adding value to Pakistani society. “Zong believes that through digital and intelligent transformation, we can help Pakistan transform digitally and enable every citizen,” he stressed.

Keeping employee health a top priority since March 2020, Zong adopted the work-from-home model and successfully transformed the company for the new business model. Since the pandemic, this is the second time that Zong has held its Annual Business Conference digitally.