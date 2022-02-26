Galiyat Bans Tourists Yet Again Due to Heavy Snowfall

The Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) has imposed an immediate ban on the entry of tourists in the Galiyat Division as a precautionary measure in view of the continuous heavy rain and snowfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to details, Galiyat Division is currently witnessing its tenth snowfall spell of the ongoing winter season. The spell started earlier this week and has continued intermittently throughout the week.

Local residents have claimed that low-lying areas of Galiyat Valley received around six inches of snowfall on Friday alone and authorities have not yet started operation for clearing the roads in rural areas of the region.

On the other hand, GDA’s spokesperson, Ahsan Hameed, said that the department has been forced to place a ban on the entry of tourists for their own safety as unrestricted entry during unrelenting snowfall led to a tragic incident last month.

He added that low-lying areas of the Division have received up to ten inches of snowfall while high-altitude areas such as Ayubia, Mushkpuri, and Changla Gali have recorded up to one foot of snow.

The spokesperson confirmed that rural areas have been cut off with the main Abbottabad-Bariyan Road and heavy machinery is working extremely hard to clear the snow despite the slippery conditions.