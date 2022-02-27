Here are the Top 5 Closest Finishes in PSL History [Videos]

It is often the case with PSL that you cannot predict the result of the match until the last over is bowled. Last over finishes are one of the most exciting aspects of not only PSL but other leagues and international games as well. The 7th edition of the PSL also saw some nervy finishes.

This year, the cricket fans witnessed some close encounters like the second eliminator between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars that provided fun and entertainment. As the cricket carnival ends today with the grand final between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans, let’s a look at the top five most exciting finishes in the history of PSL.

1. Lahore Vs Islamabad – 2nd Eliminator – 25 Feb 2022

This encounter went down as one of the best clashes in the history of the Pakistan Super League. While chasing a total of 168, Islamabad United needed 8 runs when Athar Mahmood joined Mohammad Wasim on the crease.

Qalandars kept their trust in David Wiese who was high on confidence due to his batting display earlier in the match. Wiese bowled two dot balls and on the third ball, Abdullah Shafique ran Wasim out. Waqas Maqsood hoicked the fourth ball of the last over to deep mid-wicket but was caught by Abdullah Shafique near the boundary.

2. Karachi Vs Quetta – Match 28 – 10 Mar 2019

This was one of the most dramatic thrillers as it came down to the last over. While chasing the big total of 191 runs, Gladiators were just 5 runs away before they were denied a thrilling win by Usman Shinwari. The young fast bowler conceded just 3 runs and took the wickets of Ahmad Shehzad, Anwar Ali, and Sarfaraz Ahmed. Quetta had amassed 19 runs in the penultimate over of Aamer Yamin to make things easier in the final over. However, it was not to be as Karachi came out winners in a nerve-breaking finish.

3. Peshawar Vs Quetta – Match 32 – 20 Mar 2018

It was the day Anwar Ali stunned the fans in Gaddafi Stadium by hitting Peshawar Zalmi’s Liam Dawson all around the park when it looked impossible for Quetta to win. Quetta Gladiators were 133 for 8 after 19 overs while chasing a target of 158. Anwar Ali scored 22 runs by hitting three sixes and one four in Dawson’s last over. Three runs were required on the last ball but Umaid Asif run out Mir Hamza on the other end after dropping a sitter.

4. Karachi Vs Multan – Qualifier – 14 Nov 2020

Karachi and Multan produced one gem of a match as Imad Wasim-led Kings had to chase 142. Babar helped Karachi close to a win, but Multan bowlers had other plans. It went to the wire as Karachi faltered and then needed 4 off the last ball for a tie. Imad struck the ball for a four to take the game into the Super Over.

In the Super Over, Karachi Kings scored 13 runs with Sherfane Rutherford hitting one six and one four. Multan Sultans lost as they failed to chase the required 14 runs in six balls. Muhammad Amir bowled the over really well against Rilee Rossouw and Bopara and conceded just 9 runs.

5. Islamabad Vs Lahore – Match 12 – 2 Mar 2018

Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars played a Super Over in the 2018 edition as they ended up on the same total of 121 runs. Brendon McCullum was there till the end for Lahore but he could not get them over the line and got run out in the last over. Salman Irshad then smacked a six when Lahore needed 7 runs, however, he got out the next ball to Mohammad Sami as they got bowled out. Islamabad United won the match in the Super Over chasing the required 15 runs in six balls against Mustafizur Rehman.

