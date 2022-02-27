Here’s PSL 7 Final in Pictures

By Saad Nasir | Published Feb 27, 2022 | 11:15 pm

The high-pulsating Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 final took place between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans in front of a jam-packed crowd at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Lahore Qalandars emerged victors to clinch the coveted PSL 7 trophy for the first time ever.

Let’s have a look at the PSL 7 final in pictures:

The final began with a small ceremony as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja addressed the passionate crowd to kickstart the festivities for the final.

ALSO READ

All eyes on the prize

Multan got off to a dream start as they got three early wickets.

Mohammad Hafeez launched Lahore’s comeback.

ALSO READ

David Wiese and Harry Brook set the stadium on fire with some huge maximums.

Lahore posted 180/5 at the end of their innings. Multan were rocked back as Lahore took early wickets.

 

More to follow.

No similar posts.

close
>