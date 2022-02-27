NAB Lahore Recommends Sending Inquiry Report Against University of Gujrat to HEC

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has recommended sending the inquiry report against the University of Gujrat (UoG) to the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for breaching regulations.

Well-informed sources told ProPakistani that the university had enrolled students with less than 50 percent marks, which was against the eligibility requirement of 60 percent marks.

ALSO READ WBM Smart Unveils Complete Smart Living Solutions Using AI+IOT

It bears mentioning that the anti-corruption watchdog commenced an official inquiry against UoG in June 2020 after receiving complaints against the institution. The bureau has now recommended strict action against those involved in the scandal.

The National Accountability Bureau has also received a complaint against the campus of University of Lahore (UOL). According to the complaint, the campus is being run in violation of Higher Education Department rules.

ALSO READ Govt Takes Notice of Low-quality Locally Assembled Cars

According to sources, the UOL campus is being run in a rented building which is in violation of Higher Education Department (HED) rules.