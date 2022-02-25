WBM Smart Unveils Complete Smart Living Solutions Using AI+IOT 

WBM Smart – under the patent brand ‘WBM International’ – is ready to launch its smart products, enabling smart connected living and initiating the future of IoT and Artificial Intelligence.

This year the brand is ready to reveal details about the installation in its smart home devices that allows super easy, seamless connectivity and control.

“WBM Smart is ready to launch the future of IoT by introducing incredible smart products with in-built AI features. We are aiming for smarter solutions and smarter technology,” said General Manager, WBM International.

The Vision of Innovation Launched at CES 2022

WBM Smart Home Automation showcased its latest tech innovations at the most Influential Tech Event in the World, CES 2022.

WBM Smart is bringing the next generation of innovation to its smart products. The brand exhibited groundbreaking technology megatrends of the future through their smart home devices, giving an in-person experience of a new wave of compelling technology evolution.

“Our main aim is working for a sustainable, seamless, customized, and connected future. We want to make the smart progress with smart innovation evolving lives and ultimately making difference for the people and also for the planet,” said CEO WBM International.

Entering an Era of Seamless Home Connectivity

Wanting to build a better future for generations to come requires more than connectivity and installation. It requires the most important element of Seamless Connectivity. WBM Smart is committed to allowing its customers to experience a new era of easy End-To-End Connected Homes with its next-generation innovative products and collaboration with global partners.

Unveiling new plans at CES 2022, WBM Smart home devices are ready to take the connected home experience to a whole new level by integrating IoT and AI-linked appliances to simplify managing homes.

One single device gives the user complete control and authority over their smart home and makes their lives much more convenient and connected.

“Our devices are designed to understand user preferences and upgrade their homes and appliances accordingly. Our latest interfaces allow them to check-list the to-do tasks much more easily and quickly,” said Head of Customer Service at WBM International.

He added, “When it comes to smart home devices, we want connected homes, connected lives, and everything seamless.”

WBM Smart home devices are giving advanced connectivity with several innovative home equipment, and make use of AI to recognize customers’ desires and offer the proper solutions to the customers. In doing so, it enables customers to streamline their chores and their life.

Broader Connectivity Made Simple

WBM Smart Home devices enable customers to manage their routine, handle their daily tasks, and look after their home, all on a single appliance. It’s your smart home manager that enables you to stay updated and on top of everything efficiently.

The brand aims to build a system of direct connectivity to many devices, all under the command of a single touch. From security/lock systems to all types of house management devices, WBM Smart has it all covered.

All Under the Command of a Single Touch

Consumers are increasingly demanding and prioritizing time-saving, cost-saving, compatibility, and ease-of-use while making purchasing choices for smart home appliances. They are more than ever convinced to embrace the smart connected home experience and live in the connected home of their dreams.

The advanced built-in smart software enables and supports connectivity over Wi-Fi that allows a broad range of smart home appliances to get easily connected.

“We’re here to shape the future of IoT and AI by introducing smart home appliances with groundbreaking innovational built-in features. We want our customers to take charge and ultimately turn their homes into smart ones,” said the Head of Marketing and Development Team.

WBM Smart comes forward as a new name of versatility, flexibility, and ease while aiming at creating happier moments for people to transform their lives. The brand is bringing automation and advanced functionality into the lives of millions of people globally.

Industry Leader in IoT and AI Technology

WBM Smart is the industry leader in IoT and AI technology and its open smart ecosystem that is powered by technology is consistently and efficiently all smart devices to one another. The end-to-end connectivity covers many aspects including locks, doors, thermostats, sensors, electric outlets, and home security systems.

The Director of WBM International said, “We are developing significantly faster devices that are capable of performing multiple tasks in the least given time possible as compared to other smart devices available in the market.”

He added, “We focus on incorporating the perfect hardware and software system that has gone through a series of high-performance and compatibility tests to ensure maximum customer satisfaction and comfort.”

WBM Smart is committed to providing superior quality products contributing towards the betterment of millions of lives worldwide. The company puts forward a high value with its technology and innovation and its future-forward vision.

To find out more about WBM Smart living, visit https://wbmsmart.com/ or go to https://wbminternational.pk/smart-home.