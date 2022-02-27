PCB Forced to Revise Pakistan’s Test Squad for Australia Series Yet Again

By Ayna Dua | Published Feb 27, 2022 | 10:49 pm

Replacements for Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf have been announced after the duo suffered injuries in the final stage of PSL 7. Muhammad Wasim Jnr. and Iftikhar Ahmed will replace the injured bowlers in the squad for the first Test against Australia.

Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf suffered from injuries while playing for Islamabad United in the knock-out round of PSL 7. Both the cricketers were named in the initial squad for the Australia series. However, the injuries have made them unavailable for the first Test. Muhammad Wasim and Iftikhar Ahmed will join the team soon in Islamabad.

According to a source, Faheem Ashraf and Hasan Ali are expected to be fit before the second Test match. If fit, the two players will be available for selection in the second match of the series that begins on March 12.

Here’s Pakistan’s Test squad:

Babar Azam (c) Mohammad Rizwan (vc, wk) Abdullah Shafique Azhar Ali
Mohammad Wasim Jnr. Fawad Alam Haris Rauf Iftikhar Ahmed
Imam-ul-Haq Nauman Ali Sajid Khan Saud Shakeel
Shaheen Shah Afridi Shan Masood Zahid Mahmood
The first Test match of the historic series will begin on March 4 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Babar Azam will lead Pakistan in the first-ever Test against Australia at home since 1998.

