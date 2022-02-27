PSL 7 Live Streaming: How to Watch Today’s Final (MS vs LQ) Live – 27 Feb 2022

After a grueling 33 matches, the biggest encounter of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 is finally here. Defending champions Multan Sultans will take on a spirited Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium. The match will begin at 7:30 pm and you can watch the action through PSL 7 live streaming.

The stage is set for Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars to deliver their best performance of the season and walk home with the coveted PSL 7 trophy. It won’t be easy for either side as both teams are in supreme form. Although Lahore Qalandars lost their way midway, they have regained their form and will be a challenging opposition for Multan Sultans who have looked a class above the rest of the teams.

It is going to be round 4 of clashes between the two teams this season. Lahore will have a chance to square things up as they won just one match out of 3 against Multan this season. While almost 3/4th of Pakistan will be praying to see a new champion in PSL, Mohammad Rizwan and his men will have other ideas as they look to become the first team to defend their title in PSL history.

Lahore face Multan in front of a buzzing full-house.