83.5% CSP Officers Fail Written Test for Key Positions in Pakistani Missions Abroad

As high as 83.5% of CSP [Civil Service of Pakistan] officers have, astonishingly, failed a test held by the Ministry of Commerce to appoint trade officers in the Pakistani missions abroad.

195 officers, working in different ministries and departments, along with private sector professionals, took the written test, however, only 32 candidates could pass it. As many as 162 candidates failed the test for the posts.

ALSO READ PM Imran Cuts Petrol Prices by a Massive Rs. 10 Per Litre

Sources at the Ministry of Commerce informed ProPakistani that the Ministry conducted the test at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi for appointing government and private sector professionals to promote trade and investments in Pakistan’s foreign missions.

As per the results, FBR Inland Revenue Service (IRS’s) Arooj Mahwish Rizvi topped the written test with 75.75% marks while Malik Abdul Majeed from the private sector clinched the second position with 73.25% marks. Similarly, Zain Aziz from the Office Management Group obtained the third position, as he secured 72.25% marks.

According to sources, nine officers of Commerce and Trade and 10 officers of Inland Revenue Service passed the written test, in addition to four officers of Pakistan Administrative Service, five officers of Customs Group, two candidates from Office Management Group, and two others from the private sector.

Those who passed the written test will now be interviewed. After the interviews, the Ministry of Commerce will send a summary to the Prime Minister for approval of the appointments.

In the first phase, overseas trade officers will be placed at 17 stations. Under these 17 stations, Economic Minister will be posted in Brussels, Trade and Investment Minister will be posted in Kabul, Moscow, and New Delhi, and Consul General Trade and Investment will be posted in Istanbul. Trade and Investment Consular and Attaches will be posted at the remaining 12 stations. The trade officers will be posted abroad for a three-year term.