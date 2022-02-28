PM Imran Cuts Petrol Prices by a Massive Rs. 10 Per Litre

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced an Rs. 10 per liter reduction in the price of petrol and diesel.

The official account of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf tweeted the price drop on Twitter. It said, “Prime Minister ImranKhan, during his address to the nation, announces to slash petroleum prices by Rs. 10/liter with immediate effect, and not to pass on the impact of global petrol hike to the consumer for next four months”.

