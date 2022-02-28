PCB Responds to Indian Threats Against Australian Players and Their Families

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has responded to the futile social media threats made by an Indian user to a member of the Australian national team. According to details, security officials exposed an Indian national who sent threatening messages to the family of an Australian cricketer on Instagram, saying that they will face severe consequences for touring Pakistan.

PCB responded that the Australian Cricket Board is completely aware of the situation. They added that PCB, Cricket Australia, and the government agencies of both the countries have investigated the nature and source of threat that was made to a family member of an Australian player and the futile threats are not considered a risk at all.

They added that a proper security plan has been put in place to tackle such social media threats and they have located the source of the threat. PCB concluded that no further comment will be made at this moment.

According to reports, a fake Instagram account “jyot.isharma391” was used to send threatening messages to Australian all-rounder, Ashton Agar’s wife.

The threatening messages sent by the Indian user were of similar nature to the ones made to the New Zealand cricket team on their tour of the country in 2021. The conspiracy led to New Zealand pulling out of the tour on the day of the first match of the tour.

This time around though, the security officials are taking no chances at all and are revealing the names of the people who are trying to damage the reputation of the country.