Agencies Respond as Australian Players Receive Threats Similar to NZ Series

Security officials have unearthed another Indian conspiracy to derail Australia’s historic tour to Pakistan.

As per reports, security officials have exposed an Indian national who sent threatening messages to the family of an Australian cricketer on Instagram, saying that they will face severe consequences for touring Pakistan.

Sources said that a fake Instagram account “jyot.isharma391” was used to send threatening messages to Australian all-rounder, Ashton Agar’s wife.

The message read:

“Hey Madeleine, hope you are well. This is a warning message for your husband Ashton Agar. If he comes for Pakistan’s tour, he won’t come [back] alive. Long live TTP and Taliban.”

The person behind the move has been identified as Mridul Tiwari – a resident of Ahmedabad, Gujrat. Tiwari works as an Environmental, Health, and Safety Officer at IMC Limited in Gujarat, India, according to his LinkedIn account. His email address is [email protected], while his mobile phone number is 00917060185885.

Here are the culprit’s LinkedIn and other details:

India-backed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was behind the attacks on the Sri Lankan cricket team in March 2009. The incident led to a ban on international cricket in Pakistan for many years. Since then, Indian lobbies have directly or indirectly tried to halt the revival of international cricket in Pakistan.

According to Federal Interior Minister, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, the bogus security alert to the New Zealand cricket team back in September 2021 was also initiated from India. Similar tactics have been tried against Australia but were timely foiled by intelligence agencies.

Cummins Praises Security in Pakistan

Note here that Cricket Australia (CA) gave a go-ahead to this tour after thoroughly assessing Pakistan’s security measures.

Australia’s Test captain, Pat Cummins, has also expressed similar feelings about their security protocols.

“I feel incredibly safe. We’ve been really well looked after by the PCB. Upon arrival, there’s been lots of security. We were straight off the plane and straight to the hotel. We’ve got a pretty good set-up here. It’s comforting and we’re really lucky to be surrounded by so many professionals,” Cummins told media in his first presser after landing in Pakistan.