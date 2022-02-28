PM to Address Nation on Inflation and Russian Visit Amid Ukraine War

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will address the nation today (Monday) to discuss the economy, upcoming relief packages, and global concerns in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to Foreign Minister (FM), Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the PM will address the nation at 6 pm today. He urged the people to “be ready” since the premier will “talk openly from the heart” and “is going to make a very big announcement.”

The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Hussain Chaudhry, confirmed in a tweet earlier today that the prime minister will “address the nation this evening, taking the nation into confidence on the economy and possible global challenges after the Russia-Ukraine conflict.”

وزیر اعظم عمران خان آج شام قوم سے خطاب کریں گے، وزیر اعظم روس اور یوکرائین تنازعے کے بعد معیشت اور عالمی چیلنجز پر قوم کو اعتماد میں لیں گے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 28, 2022

Today’s address comes just days after the premier’s visit to the Russian Federation, where he met with prominent constituents of the incumbent government, including President Vladimir Putin.

A press release issued in this regard revealed the particulars of the PM’s keynote address to the Russian government, where he highlighted the importance of trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Russia and urged Russian companies to do sourcing from Pakistan. He also invited Russian companies to participate in the upcoming Investment Conference, which will be held by the end of March in Islamabad.