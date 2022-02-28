Samsung’s Galaxy Book2 Pro And Pro 360 Launched With 12th Gen Chips

Samsung unveiled the sequel to the Galaxy book laptops with Intel’s 12th gen processors, full HD webcams, secured-core PC designation, and more, at this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC).

The company’s latest laptops namely the Galaxy Book2 Pro, and Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 all come with 1080p AMOLED displays and S Pen support.

Design and Display

While the Galaxy Book2 Pro and Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 borrow a lot from the previous design, which was announced back in April 2021, the devices come in two sizes, 13.3″ and 15.6″ each. The main difference between the two is that the 360 model, like its predecessor, has a hinge that lets it fold all the way into tablet mode.

If we talk about the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360. The 13.3″ model weighs only 1.04kg, while the 15.6″ is the heaviest in the lineup at 1.41kg. The two AMOLED displays have 1920x1080px resolution with a brightness of over 400 nits in regular viewing, while HDR content raises this to 500 nits.

Additionally, the devices also come with S Pen support, though it lacks Bluetooth connectivity. For this year’s models, Samsung has reduced the latency with an aim to provide the users with a better drawing and writing experience. For example, you’ll find an upgraded Samsung Notes app with improved handwriting recognition, hyperlink support, and instant syncing of notes from your laptop to all Galaxy devices running Android.

Hardware and Battery

The Galaxy Book2 Pro and Pro 360 further come with a choice of 12th gen Intel Core i7 or i5 processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The devices pack LPDDR5 RAM that starts from 8GB going up to 32GB.

While the 13.3″ Galaxy Book 2 Pro/ Pro 360 comes with a 63Wh battery, the 15.6″ model houses an upgraded 68Wh battery, whereas charging can go up to 65W through the USB-C port. Samsung promises up to 21 hours of battery life from the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360.

Ports and Price

Additionally, in terms of ports and connectivity options, the two models are a bit different. While the 13.3″ Galaxy Book2 Pro comes with 1 Thunderbolt 4, 1 USB-C, 1 full-sized USB 3.2 port, 3.5mm combo jack, and a MicroSD slot. The 15.6″ model brings an additional full-sized HDMI, as well as a SIM slot for the optional 5G connectivity.

The Galaxy Book2 Pro comes in two colors options: Silver and Graphite while Pro 360 comes in Burgundy, Graphite, and Silver. The former will be available from April starting at $1,050 with an i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage, and Book2 Pro 360 will come with a starting price of $1,250.