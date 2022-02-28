Staying On-Trend – Switch Introduces Cutting-Edge Disposables That Will Enhance Your Lifestyle

For any quality brand, serving the customer right is always the top priority. Since its inception, Switch has made sure that no product is launched without proper trials by professionals, beforehand.

With an aim to provide an affordable yet satisfying user experience, Switch Vape has managed to garner massive appreciation and clientele in a short span of time.

Moving forward with the trend and technology, Switch, by the end of 2021, added four amazing variants to the existing line of Disposables for its esteemed consumers. All four devices feature a different style, different flavors, and different capacities with just one major similarity; reasonable price.

What else would one want? Well, to make it more irresistible and hard to miss, Switch Disposables are now available in about 25 different flavors with a built-in pod capacity ranging from 300 puffs to 2500 puffs.

All Switch products are available at most of the vape stores in Pakistan and can also be purchased online from their official website. Be it exotic, seasonal, or tropical flavor, Switch Disposables are here for every mood.

Evolving With Technology and Extending Product Line

Let’s start off with the newly revamped Switch Mini, which now comes in 8 exciting flavors (Cuban Tobacco, Mighty Mint, Mango Smoothie, Cool Grape, Lychee Ice, Lush Ice, Blueberry Blast, and Cucumber Melon) and has an extended capacity of 500 puffs.

After that, we have the glossy and stylish Switch Flow which comes in 5 exotic flavors (Apple Peach Iced Tea, Iced Pink Guava, Pina Colada Blend, Strawberry Banana Milkshake, and Watermelon Cherry Lemonade) with a fulfilling capacity of 1500 puffs.

Pulling out the big guns, Switch introduced Switch Tank for those who can’t get enough. It is a rechargeable Disposable available in 4 different flavor combinations (Peach Mango Watermelon, Blueberry Raspberry Ice, Classic Cotton Candy, and Mango Guava Smoothie) and has an extraordinary capacity of 2500 heavy puffs.

This Disposable can also be recharged with a Type-C cable when needed. Lastly, there is Switch Pacha Mama which is available in 2 luscious flavors (Honeydew Melon and Strawberry Watermelon) and has a great capacity of 2200 puffs with air-flow technology.

Pacha Mama is an original category of the award-winning American e-liquid giant Charlie’s Chalk Dust.

Revamping The Sleek Switch SX

When it comes to modern technology, Switch never backed off and along with introducing the now-popular Disposables, it also revamped the Switch SX Starter Kit. While the mainstream markets are full of expensive rechargeable devices, the Switch SX provides a much better feel and experience for a minimal price.

Keeping it fashionable yet technologically advanced, the Switch SX features a graphite solid exterior with fine edges, LED light to alert the user about the dying battery and the need to recharge an extended 12-month warranty, and two complimentary leak-proof Pods (Arctic Menthol and Lychee Ice).

Making it exciting for the customers, Switch is giving out an opportunity to win the upgraded Switch SX for free. Just head on to the Switch official Instagram account, take part in the weekly contests, gather as many points as possible and increase your chances to be the ultimate winner. Not just that, there are a lot of discounts too for everyone.

Earlier last year, Switch introduced leak-proof Pods to make the user experience hassle-free and truly satisfying. Since then, all newly launched Switch Pods feature leak-proof technology, plus they can be purchased for the upgraded Switch SX.

Fulfilling its customers’ cravings and bringing new products is what Switch is good at and it will continue to do so for them, so #letswitch!