Telecom Industry Witnesses a Steep Decline in Investment

Investments in the telecommunication industry and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) declined by around 5 percent and 26 percent respectively in 2020-21, and remained at $1.093 billion as compared to $1.128 billion in 2019-20 and $$202.34 million in 2020-21 compared to $763.3 million 2019-20, respectively.

ALSO READ K-Electric Announces Financial Results for First Half of FY 2022

Official documents available with ProPakistani revealed that investments by Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) remained at $667.7 million in 2020-21 compared to $568.7 million in 2019-20, $362.9 million in 2018-19, and $562.4 million in 2017-18.

Class Value Added Services (CVAS)/FLL investment stood at $245.5 million in 2020-21 as opposed to $231.8 in 2019-20, $167.2 million in 2018-19 and $130 million in 2017-18.

Long-Distance and International (LDI) investment stood at $31.3 million in 2020-21 as compared to $74.6 million in 2019-20, $30.6 million in 2018-19, and $24.8 million in 2017-18.

ALSO READ Russia Wants to Install a Gas Terminal in Gwadar

Telecom Infrastructure Provider (TTP/TIP) investment was $139.4 million in 2020-21 as opposed to $253.7 million in 2019-20, $117.1 million in 2018-19 and $143.6 million in 2017-18.

FDI inflow in 2020-21 was $202.34 million, the outflow was $167.5 million and the net inflow was $34.8 million compared to the inflow of $763.3 million, an outflow $140.8 million, and a net inflow of $622.5 million in 2019-20.