Zameen.com Lays Foundation Stone of Kazani-3 in Gulberg Greens, Islamabad

Pakistan’s largest real estate portal, Zameen.com, has laid the foundation stone of the twin cities’ tallest and most advanced mixed-use project Kazani-3 in Gulberg Greens, Islamabad.

Zameen.com Senior Director Sales (North) Hassan Danish, Director Project Sales (North) Khurram Hussain, Kazani Developers CEO Siraj Kazani, and Deputy CEO Anwar Kazani graced the event with their presence.

Talking to the media, Zameen.com Senior Director Sales (North), Hassan Danish, said, “The modern amenities offered at Kazani-3 make it suitable for investment. Not only does the project feature world-class facilities, but its unique design, excellent construction techniques, and easy access to all the prominent areas of the twin cities make it even more attractive for investment.”

Kazani Developers CEO, Siraj Kazani, told the media that his firm was constructing the tallest building in Gulberg Greens, Rawalpindi-Islamabad. Kazani-3 will be an architectural marvel, which will be a trailblazing real estate development due to its unique façade and state-of-the-art facilities, he added.

Zameen.com Director Project Sales (North), Khurram Hussain, said that Kazani-3 would be a multi-purpose project featuring luxurious residential apartments and commercial outlets designed to fit the upscale retail requirements of the famous local and international brands.

The foundation-stone laying ceremony was made even more exciting with the performance of the famous singer Sahir Ali Bagga. During the ceremony, Zameen.com also distributed awards to recognize the hard work of its top-performing employees.