Over 90%of Punjab Police Officers Fail Basic Aptitude Test

On the orders of Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Rao Sardar Ali Khan, Multan Police, on Sunday, conducted an aptitude test of 517 officers of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) for Inspector rank.
The test was held at the Police Training College Multan for the classification of these officers.
انسپکٹر جنرل آف پولیس پنجاب راؤ سردار علی خان کے احکامات کی روشنی میں سی پی او ملتان خرم شہزاد حیدر کی ہدایت پر تفتیشی افسران کی درجہ بندی کیلئے پولیس ٹریننگ کالج ملتان میں تحریری امتحان کا انعقاد کیا گیا pic.twitter.com/fap9Xq5ck9
— Multan Police Official (@CpoMultan) February 27, 2022
According to media reports, 517 investigating and field posting officers from across the district had participated in the examination. Of them, only 31 officers cleared the test, while the remaining 486 officers failed to secure even 30 percent marks.
As per reports, most of the Station House Officers (SHOs) of Multan district police stations are among the failed candidates.
The police department, while expressing concerns about the failure of such a large number of officers, has sent the results to the IG Punjab Police, who will now decide the future of these officers.