Registrations for Regular Commission in Pakistan Army are Still Open

The Pakistan Army Recruitment and Selection Center in Pano Aqil has announced that the registration process in the technical cadet course through Regular Commission for September 2022 will continue until 4 April.

According to an official statement, the application criteria includes clearing Intermediate (Pre-Engineering) with at least 65 percent marks. Applicants must be between the ages of 17 and 21 and can register by visiting the recruitment and selection center in Pano Aqil.

Candidates can also apply online at www.joinpakarmy.gov.pk or contact on 071-5805599 and 0306-2372447.

ALSO READ AIOU Announces Admissions in Spring 2022 Semester

Registered candidates will be called for an Initial Test for the assessment of their aptitude in subjects like Maths, English, Pakistan Studies, and General Knowledge, the date for which will be announced later.

Those who clear the exam will have to take an Initial Medical Examination to ensure that they meet the minimum requirements for the Inter-Services Selection Board (ISSB).

ALSO READ KP Cancels Registrations of Rickshaw Makers and Distributors

The shortlisted candidates will be sent to one of the four ISSB centers in Kohat, Gujranwala, Quetta, and Malir for final selection. During the four-day ISSB test, candidates will undergo a psychological test, outdoor activities, and a number of interviews.

The selected candidates will be sent to the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul, Abbottabad, for two-year training.