Honda Announces Major Increase in Bike Prices

Atlas Honda has announced its first price hike of 2022, following Yamaha in the series of quarterly hikes from all manufacturers.

According to a recent update, the prices have been increased by up to Rs. 9,400. Effective immediately, the new prices of all Honda bikes are as follows:

Motorbike Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Price Increase (Rs.) CD 70 94,900 97,900 3,000 CD 70 Dream 101,500 104,500 3,000 Honda Pridor 130,500 133,900 3,400 CG 125 152,500 155,900 3,400 CG 125 SE 182,000 185,500 3,500 CB 125F 218,500 227,900 9,400 CB 150F 277,500 286,900 9,400

After the recent hike, the price of the Honda CD-70 — the most basic transportation machine — is close to Rs. 100,000, which serves as a harrowing realization.

Unfortunately, even with another price hike and no improvements to the products, Atlas Honda will remain on top in the motorcycle market of Pakistan.

Although the technically sound and enthusiastic buyers are resorting to other products, the competition in the local bike industry is insignificant. Comparatively, there is a vast majority of those who want basic A-to-B transportation.

To such buyers, Atlas Honda will remain a favorite, while the company continues to make money by selling barebones yet overpriced bikes.