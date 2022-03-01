Honda Announces Major Increase in Bike Prices

Atlas Honda has announced its first price hike of 2022, following Yamaha in the series of quarterly hikes from all manufacturers.
According to a recent update, the prices have been increased by up to Rs. 9,400. Effective immediately, the new prices of all Honda bikes are as follows:
|Motorbike
|Old Price (Rs.)
|Revised Price (Rs.)
|Price Increase (Rs.)
|CD 70
|94,900
|97,900
|3,000
|CD 70 Dream
|101,500
|104,500
|3,000
|Honda Pridor
|130,500
|133,900
|3,400
|CG 125
|152,500
|155,900
|3,400
|CG 125 SE
|182,000
|185,500
|3,500
|CB 125F
|218,500
|227,900
|9,400
|CB 150F
|277,500
|286,900
|9,400
After the recent hike, the price of the Honda CD-70 — the most basic transportation machine — is close to Rs. 100,000, which serves as a harrowing realization.
Unfortunately, even with another price hike and no improvements to the products, Atlas Honda will remain on top in the motorcycle market of Pakistan.
Although the technically sound and enthusiastic buyers are resorting to other products, the competition in the local bike industry is insignificant. Comparatively, there is a vast majority of those who want basic A-to-B transportation.
To such buyers, Atlas Honda will remain a favorite, while the company continues to make money by selling barebones yet overpriced bikes.