Huawei MateBook E and MateBook X Pro 2022 Launched Worldwide

Huawei kicked off this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) with two Windows 11 laptops, Matebook X Pro 2022 and Matebook E. While the former is a new flagship ultraportable laptop in the brand’s portfolio, the Matebook E is a compact 2-in-1 that runs full Windows 11.

Matebook X Pro 2022

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 claims to be the world’s first laptop that holds the TÜV Rheinland pro-level color accuracy with dual-color gamut certification and comes with a trackpad that features Huawei’s Free Touch technology. The notebook features a metal build, weighing just 1.38kg.

Matebook X Pro 2022 has a 14.2″ 4K resolution (3120 x 2080) IPS LCD display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 3:2. It can crank out 500 nits of brightness and cover the entire P3 color gamut. The top bezel is 6mm thin and houses an integrated HD webcam. To provide a better audio experience to the users, Huawei has fitted the laptop with a six-speaker setup.

Under the hood, the laptop comes with Intel’s 11-gen Rocket Lake chipsets coupled with the Iris Xe integrated GPU. The device packs up to 16GB LPDDR4x RAM with up to 1TB M2 SSD. It also features a cooling system that consists of three air intakes, dual shark fin fans, and a VC heat dissipation module. Connectivity options include four USB-C ports, two USB 3.2, and a headphone jack.

The laptop comes with a 60Wh battery alongside a 90W GaN USB-C charger which weighs just 180 grams.

The price of the Matebook X Pro 2022 is €1,899 (~$2,126).

Matebook E

If we talk about the Huawei MateBook E, it’s a 2-in-1 Microsoft Surface Pro competitor specially designed for content creators. It comes with a 360-degree integrated floating design, a 13-megapixel rear camera, and an 8MP shooter, upfront.

The device features a magnesium alloy frame and textured glass back. The most intriguing feature of this tablet is that it can offer a laptop-like experience via its bundled keyboard case. In terms of the display, Matebook E has a 12.6″ OLED panel with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. There’s also an 8MP front-facing camera supported by a 13MP shooter located at the rear panel.

Under the hood, the tablets come with Intel’s 11-gen core i5 and i7 chipsets coupled with the Iris XE graphics. The device bags 8/16GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256/512GB PCIe NVMe SSDs. However, you might spot a potential pitfall in terms of the limited I/O, there’s only a single USB-C port that supports Thunderbolt 4 and a headphone jack. MateBook E supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.

It also packs a 42 Wh battery which charges at 65W using the bundled charger. You get quad speakers and quad mics as well as support for the second-gen Huawei M-Pencil stylus.

The Huawei Matebook E 2-in-1 will start from €649 (~$727) for an Intel i3 variant with 8/128 GB memory while the i5 option with 8/256 GB is €999 (~$1,119). However, if users decide to go for the 16/512 GB versions, Huawei will bundle them with a Smart Magnetic Keyboard for €1,199 (~$1,343) (Intel i5) or €1,399 (~$1,567) (Intel i7).