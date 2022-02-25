Huawei Mate40E Pro 5G and P50E 4G are Coming Next Month

A Weibo post recently revealed that Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Huawei, will soon be releasing the Mate40E Pro 5G and P50E 4G in March.

According to Wangzai Knows Everything, the Mate40E Pro 5G will be available in China on 3rd March, while P50E 4G will go on sale later in March.

Previous leaks reported having spotted two Huawei smartphones with model numbers NOH-AN50 and ABR-AL60 that received 3C certifications. Both smartphones will come with 66W fast charging support, with one handset equipped with 5G connectivity and the other with 4G.

Model number NOH-AN50 is expected to officially be launched as Huawei Mate40E Pro 5G and model number ABR-AL60 as Huawei P50E 4G. One of these models is expected to come equipped with the Kirin 9000L.

The tipster also stated that the Kirin 9000L is available in limited quantities so the smartphone will have to be bought as it hits stores.