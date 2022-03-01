Kay2 Television, ProPakistani Sign MOU for Enhanced Access of News in Rural Areas

To acquaint its audience in the far-flung areas of Pakistan with emerging new technologies and trends, Kay2 Television has entered into a partnership with Pakistan’s leading digital publisher, ProPakistani. In this regard, an MOU signing ceremony was recently held at AVT Channels Head Office, Islamabad.

ProPakistani is Pakistan’s largest independent digital publisher and a leader in technology and telecom. Under the said MOU, Kay2 Television will also cover important topics related to modern technology, business, and sports besides updating Kay2’s viewers about current affairs.

On this occasion, Kay2 Television was represented by Siyar Ali Shah – Team Leader, Qaiser Khan Tanoli – Controller News, Umar Sialvi – Desk Incharge, Waqas Aziz – Social Media Strategist at AVT Channels, and Rashid Warraich from the Marketing Department.

Also present on the occasion were Naila Javed – Executive Officer and Director Strategic Communications and PR, and Waqas Ahmed – Manager Coordination, while Akram Ali – Head of Business Development represented ProPakistani.

Speaking to Kay2 Television, Akram Ali – Head of Business Development ProPakistani, said, “We are very pleased to have collaborated with one of the majorly watched TV channels across Pakistan. This collaboration will help our generated content reach a wider audience.”

ProPakistani embarked upon its journey in 2008 as a tech news platform and grew on to become a digital news channel with a comprehensive coverage of business, automotive industry, technology, startups, sports, and other news.

Kay2 Television’s collaboration with ProPakistani will help in the wider dissemination of tech and general news even in far-flung rural areas of Pakistan.