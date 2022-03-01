NADRA to Build Another Mega Center in Peshawar

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is planning to establish a new mega center in Peshawar in order to facilitate more citizens in the provincial capital.

According to NADRA sources, the new mega center will be set up at Pajagi Road. It will operate 24/7 to ease the pressure on the remaining NADRA service centers in the city.

In addition to issuing Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs), citizens will also be able to get birth certificates, B-forms, death certificates, marriage certificates, and much more from the new center.

Previously, NADRA had set up a service center at University Road. However, it only operates from 9 AM to 10 PM. Due to its limited working hours, citizens had been facing a lot of difficulties, which forced NADRA to set up another service center.

Last month, NADRA had revamped its NADRA Centralized Complaint Management System (NCCMS) to streamline and centralize its grievance resolution mechanism.

Besides NCCMS, citizens can reach out to NADRA through its phone helpline, Twitter, Facebook, and Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) to register their complaints, visit or send written complaints to their nearest service centers.