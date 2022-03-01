Pakistan’s New Fast Bowling Coach Unavailable for First Australia Test

Pakistan’s newly-appointed fast bowling coach, Shaun Tait will not be available for the first Test match against Australia due to his father’s funeral. Tait’s father passed away a few days ago which delayed his arrival in Pakistan.

Tait was appointed as the interim fast bowling consultant by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for a duration of one year. Tait replaced former South African fast bowler, Vernon Philander, who was appointed as the bowling coach for Pakistan’s 2021 T20 World Cup campaign and the following tour of Bangladesh.

Pakistan has been without a permanent bowling coach since the resignation of Waqar Younis prior to the 2021 T20 World Cup.

PCB announced Tait as the bowling coach alongside former middle-order batter, Mohammad Yousuf, as the batting coach, and Saqlain Mushtaq as the head coach for the national team for a period of one year.

Tait is expected to join the squad before the start of the second Test match in Lahore. Final details of his arrival will be announced by PCB in due time.

Australia’s historic tour of Pakistan is set to commence on 4 March as the two teams will lock horns in the first Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The tour consists of three Tests, as many ODIs and a one-off T20I.