OLIVE Technical Services (FFC) Signs End of Warranty Inspection Services Agreement with HDDPL

OLIVE Technical Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) and HydroChina Dawood Power (Pvt) Ltd (HDPPL), signed a Services Agreement on Monday 28th February 2022 at Gharo, Pakistan.

Under this agreement, OLIVE Technical Services will carry out detailed End of Warranty Inspection Services for the 49.5 MW Wind Power Plant of HDPPL located at Gharo, Sindh, Pakistan.

The services will be conducted in two phases spanning over a period of 5 months.

This is a big step towards self-reliance and sustainability of the domestic wind industry, which will enable the growth of Pakistan’s services sector in the Renewable Energy Industry.

Fauji Fertilizer Company is committed to developing local human resources for the growing industry through its Technical Training Center (TTC) at FFC Energy, Jhampir the country’s first wind power project.

The ceremony was attended by senior management of FFC, FFC Energy, OLIVE TS, and HDPPL.

Jiang Li, CEO HDPPL, appreciated FFC’s professional approach and agreed to work together for the betterment of the environment through renewable energy and mangrove plantation.

He also said that the agreement would further strengthen the long-lasting friendship between China and Pakistan.