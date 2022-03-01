Steve Smith Terms Pakistan a Challenging Opposition in Home Conditions

The Australia team for the red-ball cricket is in Pakistan and will with the first Test match scheduled in Rawalpindi from March 4. However, due to the unfamiliarity with the pitches in Pakistan, some of the Aussies batters seem worried as they are touring the country after a gap of 24 years.

Key middle-order batter, Steve Smith has expressed his thoughts regarding the conditions. In an online press conference, the right-handed batter said that he does not know whether the surfaces will be friendly for fast bowlers or spinners, but he said that team is very excited about the historic series.

When the former captain was asked about the challenge, Smith said that he has played a lot of cricket in Asia and always enjoys playing cricket in different conditions. He further said that he never played in Pakistan and will be trying to learn the conditions early.

It is pertinent to mention that the Aussies will be playing their first away series in the last three years as the Kangaroos have not played outside Australia since the 2019 Ashes series.

Answering a question regarding the Pakistan team, Smith said that Pakistan has produced world-class cricketers and it won’t be easy to defeat them on their home soil. He further added that he has played a lot of cricket against Pakistan in Australia recently and a good performance will be required to defeat them in Pakistan.

Steven Smith has a good record against Pakistan in the purest format of cricket. The right-hander has played 9 matches and scored 755 runs at an average of 53.93, including 2 centuries and 5 half-centuries.