World’s Major Tech Players View Pakistan as Lucrative Market for Digital Connectivity

The world’s key technology firms, which attended the Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona, appreciated Pakistan for its reforms in the telecommunication sector and acknowledged the country as a vast and lucrative market in terms of digital connectivity.

According to details, a series of meetings were held between various delegations, representing international organizations, and Pakistan’s Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque, during the Mobile World Congress 2022 on Tuesday.

The Minister led the delegates from Pakistan’s IT sector in the four-day mega tech event organized by GSM Association.

During his meetings, the Minister briefed the delegations on the steps being taken by Pakistan in the field of IT and telecommunication. The matters such as the state of Pakistan’s mobile connectivity, network up-gradation, 5G adoption, and other developments were discussed at length.

The world-famous telecom group, Etisalat, led by CEO, Hatem Dowidar, along with President and Group CEO PTCL, Hatem Bamatraf, called on the Federal Minister and discussed issues pertaining to the growth of telecommunication in Pakistan and the 5G strategy in Pakistan.

Huawei officials also met the Minister to discuss the up-gradation of the telecom network in Pakistan. Member International Coordination, Ajmal Awan; CEO Universal Service Fund, Haaris Mahmood Choudhry; and Managing Director Pakistan Software Export Board, Osman Nasir, also attended the meeting.

During the meetings, international delegations praised the IT Ministry’s efforts for Pakistan’s growing technology sector and said that the country had a huge potential of constituting digital development projects.

Later, a World Bank delegation led by Practice Manager, Nicole Klingen, and comprised VP Infrastructure, Riccardo Puliti, and Global Lead Broadband Access, Doyle Gallegos, called on the Federal Minister. The two sides discussed Pakistan’s strategy toward Broadband services and telecom infrastructure.

The Federal Minister also met high-ranking officials of other major companies, as well as Pakistan’s Ambassador and Consul General deputed in Spain.