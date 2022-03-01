Pakistan and UAE to Boost Bilateral Cooperation in Trade and Investment

The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi called on the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin at the Finance Division on Tuesday.

They discussed the various dimensions of bilateral relations and shared their contentment with the strengthening relations between the two countries.

Tarin highlighted the initiatives undertaken by the government for economic progress and development in the country. Ambassador Hamad Al-Zaabi said that the UAE greatly values its bilateral relations with Pakistan. It was also announced that both sides will boost their bilateral cooperation in various fields, including trade, investment, and religious tourism.

The minister thanked the ambassador for UAE’s goodwill and cooperation and hoped to enhance it further in the future.