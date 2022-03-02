3G/4G Users in Pakistan Reach 109.72 Million

The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan reached 109.72 million by the end of January 2022, compared to 107.68 million by the end of December 2021, registering an increase of 1.52 million.

According to data released by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the number of cellular subscribers in Pakistan increased by 1.8 million to 190.51 million by the end of January 2022, compared to 188.71 million in December 2021.

Teledensity for cellular mobile increased from 85.94 percent by the end of December 2021 to 86.71 percent by the end of January 2022. The total teledensity increased from 87.08 percent to 87.85 percent during this period.

ALSO READ Chairman PTA Meets VP Starlink to Discuss Satellite Broadband for Pakistan

Monthly Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration stood at 49.94 percent by the end of January 2022, compared to 49.04 percent in December 2021.

Jazz’s total count for 3G users stood at 6.712 million in January 2022 compared to 6.809 million in December, registering a decrease of 0.097 million. However, the number of Jazz 4G users jumped from 34.750 million to 35.324 million during this period.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 3.650 million by the end of December to 3.561 million by the end of January. The number of 4G users jumped from 26.389 million to 26.953 million during the period in review.

The number of 3G users of Telenor decreased from 4.090 million by the end of December to 3.994 million by the end of January. The number of 4G users jumped to 20.385 million by the end of January from 19.824 million in the previous month.

ALSO READ PTA Chairman Addresses Digital Pakistan Roundtable at GSMA Mobile World Congress

The number of Ufone 3G users stood at 3.877 million by the end of January, compared to 3.871 million in the previous month. The number of 4G users of Ufone increased to 7.653 million in the month that ended on 31 January 2022 from 7.112 million in December 2021.