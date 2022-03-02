What to Expect From Nothing’s Launch Event

Previously, OnePlus’s co-founder Carl Pei had launched his new venture under the moniker Nothing and had then launched the Nothing Ear(1) as the company’s first-ever product. The Nothing Ear(1) are truly wireless earbuds that come with a budget-friendly price aiming to compete with some of the premium options in the market.

However, now, the company seems to be working on a new product, which appears to be making a debut by the end of this month.

As of now, there are no details regarding Nothing’s upcoming product range, however, previous rumors have revealed that the brand is working on five new products, ranging from a power bank and wireless earphones to a smartphone.

Recent reports have further revealed that the company’s upcoming power bank could be named Nothing Power (1) and the brand’s first smartphone could be launched under the name Nothing Phone (1). Both of these products are expected to make their way to the consumer market by the end of this year.

Additionally, an earlier Twitter post from Carl Pei hinted that the company is also working on a new Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered device that might run the Android operating system.

Following the tweet, the company had shared a photo on Twitter that showcased a transparent frame of what appears to be a smartphone but, there’s a possibility that it could also be something else entirely. Although, given the teasers, it’s likely that the next product from the brand will also have a transparent body, similar to that of the Nothing Ear (1).

While there are speculations that the company might be launching its next product in the coming weeks, as of now, there’s nothing concrete available about what the company is planning to do next.