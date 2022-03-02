Here’s a Look Back at Top 5 Hilarious Moments of PSL 7 [Videos]

While the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League featured some high-quality cricket, it also had the viewers laughing in the aisles with some of the most hilarious moments on the field.

Here are the top 5 hilarious moments of PSL 7:

1. Fakhar and Hafeez Dropping the Catch

Fielding in a match together for Lahore Qalandars, Fakhar Zaman and Muhammad Hafeez were both eager to take a catch which ended up in a hilarious misunderstanding as none of the two players could get hands on the ball. Sharing the backstory of the hilarious moment, Fakhar Zaman revealed that he had heard Hafeez’s call but decided to go after the ball anyway since he wanted to catch it himself.

2. Naseem Shah Stopping Rizwan

Muhammad Rizwan and Naseem Shah displayed an adorable yet funny moment that too in between the wickets. When Muhammad Rizwan was running towards the crease while taking a single, Quetta Gladiators’ Naseem Shah held him back jokingly. Muhammad Rizwan however completed the run and then hugged the young pacer. The lighthearted moment between on-field opponents went viral on social media.

3. Aleem Dar Stopping Dahani

Known for his exciting nature and dynamic celebrations, Shahnawaz Dahani ran all the way to the boundary after every wicket in PSL 7. Jumping in to stop the energetic pacer, the umpire Aleem Dar tried to hold Dahani back on his way to the boundary line. However, Shahnawaz Dahani was too charged up for Aleem Dar to stop him.

Dahani will celebrate when he goes out in Smith#welcome to Pakistan pic.twitter.com/yCVUNEjXCE — 🔥SHAFIQ KHAN🍷🍾❤️ (@shafiqkhan1500) February 26, 2022

4. Shaheen Strangling Rizwan

The bond between Muhammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi was a sight for the sore eyes, as the two captains were seen setting up friendship goals throughout the PSL 7. However, in a match between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans, Shaheen Afridi was not pleased by Muhammad Rizwan’s effort to save the runout. As Muhammad Rizwan made a huge leap to reach the crease in time, Shaheen Shah Afridi tried to jokingly strangle him.

This Rizwan x Shaheen duo is so adorable. pic.twitter.com/Rb09zl3qKv — Hoorain. (@hooreign) February 23, 2022

5. Hafeez Convincing Imran Tahir

In the final of PSL 7, when Lahore Qalandars were struggling initially, Muhammad Hafeez came to rescue the innings. Eager to get Muhammad Hafeez’s wicket, Imran Tahir took a desperate review that went in vain. Soon after the first attempt, Tahir made another appeal to get the veteran batsman out. Muhammad Hafeez could not resist this time and tried to convince Imran Tahir into not reviewing again with amusing gestures.

The above moments prove that PSL 7 was pure entertainment in all aspects and fans are already looking forward to the next season of Pakistan’s most entertaining cricket league.

