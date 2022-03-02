HP Launches an All-In-One PC With a Unique Feature

HP has released an All-In-One machine called the Envy 34 that is specifically designed by creators for creators. It is also capable of high-end gaming since it is packed with 11th Gen Intel CPUs as well as an Nvidia RTX GPU.

As the name says, the Envy 34 has a wide 34-inch screen with WUHD resolution (5120 x 2160 pixels), which is slightly higher than 4K. The screen has a thick bottom bezel and it supports 98% of the DCI P3 color gamut.

As mentioned earlier, the All-In-One is packed with Intel’s 11th Gen Core i9-11900 CPU that features 8 cores and 16 threads and can hit a maximum clock speed of 5.2GHz. This is paired with up to 32GB RAM, 2TB NVMe SSDs, and the Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU. It boots the latest version of Windows 11.

The Envy 34 has a metal build so it supports magnetic cameras that can attach all around it. It also supports QI wireless charging with up to 15W charging speeds.

The ports on the back of the screen include an HDMI slot, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB Type-C ports, USB Type-A ports, an ethernet port, a headphone jack, and an SD card reader.

The HP Envy 34 has debuted in China with a hefty price tag ($4594). The previous version was launched in the US for only $1999, so we hope to see a cheaper price tag on the international model.