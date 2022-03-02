Huawei Teases Nova 9 SE’s Global Launch

By Alyshai | Published Mar 2, 2022 | 7:53 pm

Huawei recently confirmed that it will be introducing a new phone to the global market, which is most likely Nova 9 SE.

The company revealed the teasers on Twitter, featuring a video of a smartphone with “sleek and thin with ultra-narrow bezels.”

ALSO READ
MediaTek Unveils Premium Smartphone Chips for Redmi, OnePlus and Oppo

Another teaser video shows an oval-shaped camera design with a slim profile, showcasing the company’s “sophisticated craftsmanship and design.”

Huawei Nova 9 SE is said to have already received NBTC, EEC, and Wi-Fi Alliance certifications. The device is expected to boot EMUI globally and HarmonyOS in China.

ALSO READ

Other reports suggest that the Huawei Nova 9 SE may be an updated version of the Honor 50 SE, as the latter previously appeared in January with the model number JLN-AL00 on the TENAA listing.

Leaks suggest that the Huawei Nova 9 SE will feature a 6.78-inch FHD+ display, with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 270Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 680 4G with 8GB RAM and internal storage of 128GB.

Also Read

close
>