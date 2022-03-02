Huawei Teases Nova 9 SE’s Global Launch

Huawei recently confirmed that it will be introducing a new phone to the global market, which is most likely Nova 9 SE.

The company revealed the teasers on Twitter, featuring a video of a smartphone with “sleek and thin with ultra-narrow bezels.”

Sleek and thin with ultra-narrow bezels.

Dropping you a hint, it's either a new laptop, tablet or smartphone. Take a smart guess!

Follow us and stay tuned to find out more.

Another teaser video shows an oval-shaped camera design with a slim profile, showcasing the company’s “sophisticated craftsmanship and design.”

Sophisticated craftmanship and design to reshape your vision.

Brand new and first to launch globally. What could it be?

Follow us and find out more.

Huawei Nova 9 SE is said to have already received NBTC, EEC, and Wi-Fi Alliance certifications. The device is expected to boot EMUI globally and HarmonyOS in China.

Other reports suggest that the Huawei Nova 9 SE may be an updated version of the Honor 50 SE, as the latter previously appeared in January with the model number JLN-AL00 on the TENAA listing.

Leaks suggest that the Huawei Nova 9 SE will feature a 6.78-inch FHD+ display, with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 270Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 680 4G with 8GB RAM and internal storage of 128GB.