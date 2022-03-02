MediaTek Unveils Premium Smartphone Chips for Redmi, OnePlus and Oppo

Looks like Qualcomm and MediaTek are about to go head to head in the chip segment. With the Dimensity 9000 already challenging Qualcomm in the flagship segment, MediaTek has unleashed Dimensity 8000 and 8100 to compete with Qualcomm’s high-end offerings. Where both are 5 nm chips built on essentially the same hardware, the Dimensity 8100 runs at higher clock speeds when compared to 8000. Alongside these, MediaTek also announced the Dimensity 1300, which is a minor upgrade over the existing Dimensity 1200 chip.

The two 8000 chips feature four Cortex-A78 big CPU cores and four A55 little ones. The GPU here is a Mali-G610 MC6, which is built out of ARM’s latest GPU architecture. Amidst the two, the Dimensity 8100 has been reported to offer 20 percent higher GPU frequency than 8000 and over 25% better CPU power-efficiency over previous generation Dimensity chips. During testing, the 8100 hit 170 fps in GFXBench Manhattan offscreen, while the 8000 stayed at 140 fps.



Additionally, both chips feature MiraVision 780 technology, which enables a 168 Hz refresh rate at Full HD+ resolution. One difference that was spotted in the 8100 SoC is that it also allows a refresh rate of 120Hz at WQHD+. However, both chips also come with 4K AV1 video decoders as well as support for HDR10+ Adaptive, which allows adjusting HDR10+ content to ambient light conditions.

It further makes use of the latest Imagiq 780 image signal processor, which can handle 5 gigapixels per second and record HDR video from two cameras simultaneously, as well as 4K 60 fps HDR10+ recording with one camera. This ISP can handle cameras with up to 200 MP sensors and natively supports 2x lossless zoom and AI-powered noise reduction on top of HDR imaging.

Both chipsets come with 5G modems with carrier aggregation for up to 200 MHz of bandwidth, allowing up to 4.7 Gbps download speeds. The modem supports 5G+5G Dual SIM and Dual Standby mode.

Coming to the Dimensity 1300, it’s nearly identical to the previously introduced Dimensity 1200. However, the only upgrade is the improved NPU performance that offers more computational power for night mode and HDR processing with AI. It is equipped with MediaTek’s HyperEngine 5.0 and supports up to 200 MP cameras. The chip also supports NavIC, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3.

With the official release of the Dimensity 1300, 8000, and 8100 chipsets, Redmi, Oppo, and Oneplus, have announced their respective smartphones that will feature these chipsets.