Master Changan Reveals Oshan X7 SUV’s Launch Date [Video]

Master Changan Motor has officially announced that Oshan X7 SUV will be launched on 7 March.

Considering the local production of the Oshan X7, it will provide consumers an additional advantage against other crossover SUVs that are currently being sold as Completely Built-Up Units (CBUs).

ALSO READ Master Changan Motors CEO Reveals Plans for Future SUVs and Electric Cars

The company is finally ready for its grand entry into Pakistan’s growing market with the introduction of this SUV.

The CEO of Master Changan Motors Limited, Daniyal Malik, said in a video on Facebook, “Last time I spoke to you was almost a year ago, and I am humbled to have your attention again”.

The video also revealed the launch date of the Oshan X7 at the end.

It comes with a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 178 hp and 300 Nm of torque, as well as a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Oshan X7 is a five-seat and seven-seat midsize crossover SUV that competes with Kia Sorento and Toyota Fortuner. It is expected that Master Changan will put a hefty price tag on its new offering and deliver it quicker than other brands due to its local assembly.