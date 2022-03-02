Changan Goes Full-Audi A7 With Uni-V [Images]

One of the best-looking Chinese cars Uni-V made its global debut in November 2021. Changan’s aggressive new design language is shared by the entire Uni-series which includes the Uni-T and the Uni-K SUVs, as well as the Uni-V sedan.

Car News China (CNC) recently shared a few photos of the Uni-V out on the roads, where it shares a striking resemblance with the Audi A7 sedan. The long nose, an aggressive front bumper that includes large cosmetic air vents, and a grille design that blends with the body panels allow for a sporty yet executive look.

The side is where the similarities with the A7 truly start to appear. A stretched wheelbase, high shoulder-line, relatively smooth design, and a rearward raked roofline that blends with a downward-sloping trunk lid to create a Sportback effect.

Around the back, Uni-V features an LED light bar identical to several modern Audi vehicles. The rear bumper looks overstyled with its massive black diffuser and quad-exhaust tips. The Uni-V Premium’s rear end is slightly subdued with just two exhaust tips, which is a better look.

The interior also borrows styling cues from Audi, with a sport steering wheel design, and a dash design dominated by massive screens. Leather, Alcantara, and piano-black trim pieces allow for a premium look.

Details

Uni-V is a compact sedan that will compete with Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla, and other similar vehicles. It will initially come with one engine option — a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 185 horsepower (hp), 300 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque, and is mated to either a 6-speed automatic or a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission.

Being a modern vehicle from Changan’s Uni-series, it has features such as level-three autonomous driving, a modern all-digital cockpit, and amenities such as a panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated seats, driver-assist modes, among other features.

Changan is yet to announce the prices of the Uni-V. However, given its marketing as a luxury compact sedan, it will likely be an expensive car.