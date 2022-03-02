Nathan Lyon Thinks Australia Can Whitewash Pakistan at Home

The Australian cricket team is currently on the top spot in the ICC Test rankings after having defeated Joe Root-led England by 4-0 in the Ashes series last year. Currently, the Kangaroos are in Pakistan for the historic series and they will be trying their best to keep their winning momentum in the longest format of cricket.

While speaking in a virtual press conference, Australian spinner, Nathan Lyon said that the recent victory in the Ashes series has boosted their morale, and that confidence could lead the Aussies to whitewash Pakistan in the upcoming series.

“There is a lot of confidence in the team after the Ashes triumph. We take the field with a mindset to win every game. Our target is to whitewash Pakistan 3-0,” he said.

Lyon also expressed his desire to bowl to Pakistan’s batting star, Babar Azam, and said that he is looking forward to bowling to Babar, “I think Babar Azam is one of the greatest batters in modern cricket currently. I cannot wait to bowl him in the Test series,” he said.

While commenting on Rawalpindi’s pitch for the first test match, Lyon, who was a pitch curator himself, said that he is expecting the surface to be “very comfortable to bat on” for the first couple of days before absorbing some spin. “Right now the pitch is shining, the first two days will help the batting, while it may also assist the spin later,” he added.