Nathan Lyon Surprised to See Pitch Conditions in Pakistan

Pitches in Asia have always supported the spinners and since the Australian team has arrived in Pakistan, the conditions remain one of the key points for discussion. However, Australian spinner, Nathan Loyn, experienced was surprised on the first day of a training session at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The off-spinner, who has been an integral part of the Australian Test setup since his debut back in 2011, said that he did not see too much spin on the surface during the practice sessions. He said that they used three different pitches for the practice but none of the surfaces allowed the ball to spin too much. Loyn added that the number of spinners in the playing XI is yet to be decided.

While talking in a virtual press conference, he said that it will be a great test for the visitors as they haven’t played an overseas series since 2019 but the recent victory in the Ashes series against England has boosted their morale.

Lyon further said that he feels proud to be a part of that team that is touring Pakistan after 24 years. Loyn added that they are safe in Pakistan and they will definitely enjoy cricket in Pakistan.

Talking about the team composition in the historic series, Loyn said that Australia has world-class batters and the likes of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne could be used in the bowling department as well. He further said that Australia will use two all-rounders, Mitchell Marsh and Ashton Agar in the team.

While talking about the importance of the series, he said that Australia’s tour to Pakistan was important not only for cricket fans in Pakistan but for world cricket as well. He said the Australian cricketers can become a role model for the young cricketers in Pakistan and Australia.