Pakistan Clinches Another Nail-Biting Win in Women’s World Cup Warm-ups

Pakistan Women’s cricket team registered another victory in the warm-up match leading to the ICC Women’s World Cup. Pakistan defeated Bangladesh in a nail-biting finish to continue their winning momentum.

Pakistan’s experienced batters, Javeria Khan and captain Bismah Maroof scored 44 and 32 respectively before Aliya Riaz upped the ante with a quick-fire 45-run knock to take the total to 199/7 in a reduced 42-over match.

In reply, Bangladesh was unable to handle the world-class bowling spell of Fatima Sana and Nashra Sandhu as they were bundled out for 194. Pakistan won the match by 5 runs.

Pakistan managed to defend the target without two of their most experienced bowlers, Nida Dar and Diana Baig. This will provide the team with a much-needed confidence boost heading into the mega event.

This was Pakistan’s second consecutive victory in World Cup warm-up matches. They previously caused a major upset as they defeated New Zealand by 4 wickets.

The Women in Green will face India in their opening match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022. The match is scheduled to be played on 6 March at Mount Maunganui. The match will start at 6:00 am Pakistan Standard Time.