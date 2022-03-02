Prime Minister Launches Interest-Free Loan Programme

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday launched the disbursement of interest-free loans worth Rs. 1000 billion under the Kamyab Pakistan Programme (KPP). Initially, 4.5 million households will be able to avail this facility.

The premier said that these loans will catalyze the uplifting of people belonging to the low-income group and enable them to earn their livelihoods. Loans worth Rs. 2.5 billion have already been disbursed in various welfare schemes so far, he added.

The prime minister said that the scope of the KPP, which is aimed at making the country a welfare state, will be enhanced. He said that the KPP envisages interest-free loans of Rs. 500,000 for businesses, Rs 350,000 for farmers, and Rs. 2 million for the construction of houses. Technical training will also be provided to one member of each deserving family to help them become independent.

Alluding to other pro-people initiatives, including the health insurance scheme, he said that this path, which was envisioned by the Allama Muhammad Iqbal, will propel the country towards greatness. He remarked that Pakistan had previously been unable to achieve its due place among the nations because it did not pursue its founding ideology.

The premier said he would also inaugurate the Rahmatul-lil Alameen authority today which is aimed at acquainting the youth with the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The premier expressed his satisfaction with the record revenue collection made by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) saying that the enhanced revenue had allowed the government to reduce the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs. 10 per liter and electricity tariff by Rs. 5 per unit.

He urged the public to pay their taxes and assured them that this revenue will uplift the low-income group and reduce the burden of inflation on the masses.