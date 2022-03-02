Senate Panel Endorses Defence Ministry Projects for FY23

The Senate Defence Committee on Wednesday received a detailed briefing on the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for 2022-23 with specific reference to projects and allocations in different departments of the Ministry of Defence.

The members reviewed the projects individually and after a detailed briefing, endorsed the proposals of the Ministry of Defence. The members lauded the professionalism of the various departments of the Ministry of Defence, especially the due diligence over quality as well as quantity of expenditures.

ALSO READ Pakistan Post to Open 1 Lac Digital Franchises Across the Country

The committee was briefed on the military situation with India and Afghanistan. The committee received a comprehensive briefing on the border fencing issue with Afghanistan as well as the military situation with India, both on the Line of Control and the international border.

During the meeting, presided over by Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, the Ministry of Defence team led by Secretary Defence Lt Gen Mian Mohammad Hilal Hussain (Retd) gave a detailed briefing on the situation.

ALSO READ World’s Major Tech Players View Pakistan as Lucrative Market for Digital Connectivity

The members asked specific questions and expressed satisfaction at the briefing and support to the efforts of the armed forces of Pakistan in their role to preserve, protect and promote the country’s territorial integrity and national borders.

Senators Anwarul Haq Kakar, Waleed Iqbal, Faisal Javed, Umar Farooq and Committee Secretary Major Syed Hasnain Haider (Retd) attended the meeting.