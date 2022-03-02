Pakistan Post to Open 1 Lac Digital Franchises Across the Country

In an unprecedented development, Pakistan Post has decided to expand its operations by setting up 100,000 Digital Franchise Post Offices (DFPOs) across the country, Federal Minister for Communications, Murad Saeed, has revealed.

The Minister made this revelation while addressing the launch ceremony of the Electronic Money Order (EMO) Service held on Tuesday.

During his address, Murad said that the EMO Service, which has been launched under the DFPO, will revolutionize the e-commerce and cash-on-delivery businesses.

It will offer a fast, secure, easy, and affordable way to send and receive money to e-commerce and cash-on-delivery businesses. It will also help Pakistan Post to claim a major share in the money transfer market.

He recalled that the services of the Pakistan Post have improved considerably since 2018. The organization has jumped to 62nd place from 94th position on International Post Services rankings published by the Universal Postal Union.

After more than a decade, the PTI government has also turned Pakistan Post into a profitable entity. The transformation has been made possible due to the launch of a wide range of services.