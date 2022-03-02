These Pakistani Stars Will be Playing County Cricket in England This Year

Pakistan’s star cricketers have been hot picks in the English County teams for a long time. The likes of Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Zaheer Abbas, Azhar Mahmood, and Saqlain Mushtaq are some of the high-profile players who went on to play County Championship and polished their skills even further.

This season is no different as nine Pakistani players have been signed for the upcoming season by different counties. Pakistan’s Test cricketer of the year, Hasan Ali is the latest Pakistani player to join a county side for the next season. He will be representing Lancashire for the first six matches of the season.

Apart from Hasan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shan Masood are some of the biggest names that will represent different county sides this season.

Azhar Ali, Mohammad Abbas, and Zafar Gohar have already played in County Championship in the past few years and will return to their respective sides for the upcoming campaign.

Young fiery pacers, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf have also been signed for the upcoming season, which provides them with a perfect opportunity to hone their red-ball skills.

ALSO READ Australian Legends Predict the Result and Top Performers of Pakistan-Australia Series

Let’s have a look at the Pakistani contingent partaking in County Championship 2022/23: