Australian Legends Predict the Result and Top Performers of Pakistan-Australia Series

The excitement of the cricketing fraternity in the country is at an all-time high as Australia’s historic tour of Pakistan is set to kickstart with the first Test match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in just a couple of days.

While Pakistani fans are jubilant to see their favorite stars in action on their home turf, the experts from both countries are excited about the contest between the two sides.

Legendary Australian cricketers, Adam Gilchrist and Mark Waugh shared their predictions regarding the outcome of the three-match Test series between Pakistan and Australia. The two former cricketers shared their predictions about the top scorer, top wicket-taker, and the outcome of the series on Fox Cricket.

Adam Gilchrist predicted Australia’s middle-order batter, Steve Smith to score the most runs in the series and bag the player of the series award while he stated that Pakistan’s ace left-arm pacer, Shaheen Afridi will take the most wickets in the series. Gilchrist predicted that the series will end in a 1-1 draw.

Mark Waugh stated that Pakistan’s all-format captain Babar Azam will finish as the leading run-scorer while Australian captain, Pat Cummins will be the leading wicket-taker in the series. Waugh too predicted that the series will end in a 1-1 draw.

Gilchrist’s Prediction Mark Waugh’s Prediction Most Runs Steve Smith Babar Azam Most Wickets Shaheen Afridi Pat Cummins Player of the Series Steve Smith – Series Result 1-1 1-1

What are your predictions for the Test series? Write your suggestions in the comments section.